IKEA Southlake, new Plan and order point with Pick-up in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area, set to open on November 29

The new format store will be the third IKEA location in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Conshohocken, PA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 15, 2023

IKEA U.S. is excited to announce that the Southlake Plan and order point with pick-up will open to the public on November 29. Opening this new format store allows IKEA to be more convenient and accessible to DFW customers, as IKEA U.S. continues to grow and change to better meet the needs of todays consumers. At the new location, customers can get support from IKEA experts to plan and order home furnishing solutions such as kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as pick up online purchases.

We are thrilled to bring the best of IKEA to our neighbors in Southlake. Weve seen that customers are still eager for in-person experiences, and we hope that providing a new and convenient way to shop will help meet the needs of our customers in DFW and beyond, said Javier Quiones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.

Customers can book an appointment and sit down with an IKEA expert while they design, quote and order IKEA products. While customers are unable to take products home directly, IKEA co-workers will arrange for delivery or schedule orders to be picked up from the convenient Pick-up location next door. With the addition of an IKEA Pick-up point, customers will also be able to collect their online purchases when and where it is convenient for them, supporting both online purchases and those made at the Plan & order point.

Were ready to say hej to our new neighbors and support them by providing sustainable and affordable furnishings, said Ben Sandoval, Market Manager for Frisco, IKEA U.S. Our expansion in DFW is just one of the many exciting ways IKEA is growing with the aim of making the customer experience more inspiring, more convenient and even more affordable.

The IKEA Southlake Plan and order point with pick-up will be located in The Park Village shopping center at 1041 E. Southlake Blvd, Suite 100 , Southlake TX 76092, in 10,809 square feet of leased space. It joins two large-format IKEA stores in the DFW market in Frisco, TX and Grand Prairie, TX.

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 375 IKEA stores in 30 countries including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.