San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, November 11, 2023

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field by Dennis Joiner will be displayed at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair.

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field by Dennis Joiner at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair from November 25 to 29, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara, Av. Jurez No. 976, Colonia Centro, C.P. 44100, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mxico.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair is the most significant publishing event and a massive cultural festival in Ibero-America. The fair was created 37 years ago by the University of Guadalajara. The event is open to professionals and the general public, setting it apart from other book fairs worldwide. This year, the Guadalajara International Book Fair will run from November 25 to December 3, 2023.

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field describes Americas desire for a fair and equal society where all individuals play by the same rules and no external factors influence their ability to compete. While this may seem like an unattainable goal, science and technology may one day allow for a dynamic and transformative social shift that levels the playing field.

Dennis Joiners book highlights the persistent racist assumptions that continue to exist in the subconscious of American society and their power to oppress and exploit others. Achieving a level playing field is a complex process that requires a comprehensive understanding of Americas political and socioeconomic landscape, which the book seeks to provide. Joiner explains how oppressive structures lead to human suffering.

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field is a riveting and informative book that is an eye-opener. It will appeal to those looking into social studies, particularly the American political sociocultural system.

A display of Dennis Joiners Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field will be found at ReadersMagnets exhibit booth #GG38 for the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore. Learn more about author Dennis Joiner and his works by visiting his website at https://www.djoinerbooks.com/.

Let the Playing Field Level the Playing Field

Author: Dennis Joiner

Published Date: October 4, 2023

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre: Politics and Social Sciences

Author

Dennis Joiner studied mathematics and computer science at Southern Illinois University. He shares his system thinking critique of American society and his vision of a future where humans have evolved to become gnostic beings free from every grief and pain from evil. He had a computer systems and technology career in innovative information technology (IT) research and development.

Since his retirement in 2016, he has been able to devote more time to writing and expanding his knowledge by reading social commentary books. Dennis is a critical system thinker and seeks to explain away a world of illusions.