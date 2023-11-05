Unravel the Supernatural in “Pact of Desire,” Premiering November 11 on YouTube

The short film “Pact of Desire,” featuring Zachary Sammut as Jack, the troubled private investigator, invites audiences to explore a world of complex emotions and ambiguous truths. The film’s narrative gains depth and complexity with performances from Emma Sammut as the Mystical Girl and Margot Sammut as The Women.

Under the direction of Christopher Sammut, and a screenplay co-authored with Zachary Sammut, the film aims to present a story filled with tension and rich visual narratives. Christopher Sammut also oversees the cinematography, capturing an unsettling ambiance that pulls the audience into a disturbing, dream-like setting.

“Pact of Desire” is filmed in black and white, nodding to the traditional film noir genre while offering a contemporary edge. The engaging performances and nuanced plot are intended to resonate with enthusiasts of psychological thrillers and supernatural mysteries.

The premiere of “Pact of Desire” is scheduled for November 11, 2023, and will be accessible on Christopher Sammut’s YouTube Channel. This release offers viewers a chance to investigate the blurred boundaries between the real and the otherworldly.