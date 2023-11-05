UMG Nashville Signs Louie Thesinger.

WEBWIRE – Friday, November 3, 2023

UMG Nashville has signed rising star Louie TheSinger. Louie has built a strong foundation based on trust with his fanbase by placing his truth at the forefront, sharing the scars and the joys through his music.

Having witnessed Louies magnetic charisma translate on stages across this country and watch the rabid fan base he is building, I know that Louie is going to widen the country music audience, says UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe. I am so inspired by Louies energy, purpose and intention to expand the sound of country music through his own personal story and his songs. I am so proud to bring Louie into the Universal Music Group Nashville family!

Proud of his Texas roots and his Mexican heritage, and proud to have overcome struggles in his life, Louie represents a voice and sound not found in todays country music. Louie grew up in the streets of Fort Worth and spent time in prison, where he vowed to change course. Upon his release, he put all his focus on family and on creating and performing music his own way.

Its crazy to think that I was just in a prison cell three years ago and now Im signed to one of the biggest record labels in the world, shares Louie. Big thank you to Cindy Mabe and my new fam at UMG Nashville. Im ready to disrupt country music (in a good way). Im just tryna add a little spice and make my people proud. Its time Mexican Americans have a voice in this country world and Im here for it.

Louie is currently in the studio working on new music expected in the new year.