REV Group Appoints Stephen Zamansky as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

BROOKFIELD, Wis – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, October 31, 2023

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG), a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles, announces Stephen (Steve) Zamansky has joined the company as senior vice president / general counsel, effective. Paul Robinson, who has served as interim general counsel since April 2023, will remain with the company until January 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.

As senior vice president / general counsel, Zamansky is responsible for REV Group and its companies legal, compliance and governance functions. He reports to Mark Skonieczny, president and CEO, REV Group and sits on REVs executive leadership team.

Zamansky previously served as the senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary at Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Prior to Cooper Tire, he held the same title at Essar Minerals Americas Inc, and previously served as general counsel of Titan Energy Partners and DSL.net, Inc.

Appointing Steve to lead our legal team is an important milestone for REV Group, said Mark Skonieczny, CEO, REV Group. He has a strong history of transforming businesses and driving results of global public companies. I am thrilled to welcome Steve to our executive leadership team; and I want to acknowledge Pauls leadership and expertise and thank him for his support as interim general counsel.

In addition to legal matters, Zamansky will oversee corporate governance, ethics, compliance and ESG, social responsibility and sustainability across REV Group companies.

Zamansky obtained his law degree from Boston College Law School and holds a bachelors degree from the University of Michigan.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Groupcompanies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Groups diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Groups brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG