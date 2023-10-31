Lissette I. Guzman Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

Lissette I. Guzman of Southbridge, Massachusetts has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of healthcare and government.

About Lissette I. Guzman

Lissette I. Guzman is a federal agent with the U.S. government and the executive director of the Renaissance Medical Group, a full-service healthcare provider offering patient-centered care, primary care, behavioral healthcare, adult day care, home services, people first GAFC, pharmacy services, and transportation services for vulnerable populations. With over four years’ experience, Lissette is responsible for the daily operations and ensuring patients and families receive proper care and services.

After gaining several years of experience within various departments of the U.S. government, Guzman was presented with a unique opportunity at Renaissance Medical Group to embark upon a career in the healthcare sector. “I had the privilege to immerse myself in their comprehensive 360-degree care system. This experience allowed me to cultivate a deep-seated knowledge and passion that I had not previously discovered within myself,” said Guzman. “I then made the decision to further my education and training in the healthcare domain, with the goal of providing our patients with a strong foundation of expertise and an unwavering commitment to continuously seek enhanced solutions to their healthcare challenges.”

Lissette earned an M.S. in Social Science from Columbia University in 2011 and studied International Business. She received a Certification as a Phlebotomy Technician; is certified in TCI Trauma Crisis Intervention from Cornell University; is certified in Healthcare Compliance; and is an IT Engineer. She belongs to the World Health Organization, Homeland Security Agency, and FEMA.

In her spare time, Lissette enjoys reading, writing, spending time with her family, and being with her children.

