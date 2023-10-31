Exciting Partnership Announcement: Endeavor Communications Teams Up with Bark

Endeavor Communications announced its collaboration with Bark, a renowned online safety solution that enhances online security for families with children and teens.

Bark is an online safety guardian that monitors smartphone activity for potential concerns like cyberbullying, threats, and online predators. This allows children to enjoy privacy and independence while providing parents with peace of mind. With Bark, invasive parental device inspections are unnecessary, as it promptly sends notifications to parents (complete with screenshots) upon the detection of any suspicious activity.

Darin LaCoursiere, President, and CEO of Endeavor Communications, highlighted the importance of online safety, stating, “Our commitment to safeguarding families is unwavering, and our partnership with Bark offers an added layer of protection for customers who are concerned about exposing their children to online threats. With this solution in place, Endeavor Communications can empower families to make informed choices regarding their online safety.”

Interested parties can find out more by contacting Endeavor Communications at 1-800-922-6677.

For more information, contact Kathy Morgan at kmorgan@weendeavor.com.

Endeavor Communications was founded in 1950 as a telephone provider to small towns and rural areas. Today, Endeavor provides phone, high-speed internet, and managed IT services to customers located in parts of Putnam, Owen, Hendricks, Morgan, Tipton, Hamilton, Parke, Greene, Montgomery and Clay counties.