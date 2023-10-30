Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee and other Stars Bag Top Honors at the 7th Annual Talentrack Awards

The city’s glittering night was outshone by the stars of the digital-content, web-series, and OTT universe at the 7th annual Talentrack Awards, held in a luxurious five-star hotel. The evening saw the most prominent celebrities and companies in the industry take home the highly sought-after Talentrack trophies.

Established in 2017 as the pioneering awards for the digital-content ecosystem, Talentrack Awards recognize and felicitate companies and individuals who have delivered outstanding films, web series, and performances through the year on various digital platforms and media.

Shahid Kapoor claimed the title of Best Actor – Male for his incredible performance in “Bloody Daddy,” while Manoj Bajpayee was honored with the Best Actor – Male (Jury’s Choice) award for “Gulmohar.” Vijay Varma, the man of the hour, was crowned the Digital Sensation of the Year for his exceptional role in “Kaalkoot.”

The immensely talented Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha secured the awards for Best Actor – Female for their roles in “Maharani Season 2” and “Dahaad,” respectively. Meanwhile, the Jury’s Choice Best Actor – Female award went to the radiant Fatima Sana Shaikh for her stellar work in the romantic comedy “Modern Love Mumbai.” Sunil Grover was acknowledged with the Best Actor in a Comic Role for his comedic genius in “United Kacche,” and Genelia Deshmukh received the accolade for her outstanding performance in “Trial Period.” Renowned actor Jim Sarbh was recognized as the OTT Star of the Year for “Rocket Boys Season 2.”

The multi-talented Salman Khan was crowned the Digital Icon of the Year for his role in “Big Boss OTT Season 2.” The Best Director accolades were presented to Tushar Hiranandani for “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story,” Ruchir Arun for “Ghar Waapsi,” and Ron Scalpello for “Taj: Divided By Blood.” The casting directors of the movie “Gulmohar,” Dilip Shankar, Sanjeev Maurya, and Prashant Singh, clinched the Best Casting Director – Original OTT Film award.

Stand-up comedian Prashashti Singh had the audience roaring with laughter during her side-splitting performance, and she was joined by Amit Tandon to elevate the laughter levels, taking the audience on a rollercoaster ride.

In the music category, the honors for Best Singer were bestowed upon Raftaar and Asees Kaur. Mr. Faisu was named Digital Influencer of the Year, while the dynamic Gagan Dev Riar was celebrated with the Digital Debut of the Year trophy. The stunning duo, Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth, were awarded the title of Digital Jodi of the Year.

The charismatic Maniesh Paul was crowned the Best Anchor, and Akshat Singh & Vikkals Vikram were honored with the Talentrack Rising Star trophy. The award for Best Digital Content – Short Format was presented to “Father’s Day Stand-up Special ft. Amit Tandon (for Philips Avent),” and the suave Jackky Bhagnani was recognized as the Digital Content Entrepreneur of the Year.

Leading content producers, including JioCinema, Saregama India, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Applause Entertainment, Tamada Media, Hotstar, Sol Productions, Contiloe Pictures, ShemarooMe, Magnon Group, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Qyuki Digital Media, Banijay Asia, News9 Plus, and many others, earned some of the industry’s most prestigious honors.

Vineet Bajpai, the Founder of Talentrack, expressed, “Being the foremost talent-casting platform in India, we’ve consistently strived to support the digital-content community. The Indian OTT and digital-content ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the past year and has produced several excellent series and movies. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners and eagerly anticipate your presence once more at the 8th Annual Talentrack Awards next year.”

The 7th annual Talentrack Awards was supported by esteemed partners, including India TV (CTV Partner), Nine Triangles (Process Partner), Magnon Sancus (Language Partner), Magnon Designory (Digital Partner), TreeShade Books (Publishing Partner), News9 Plus (Networking Dinner Partner), Art Media (Outdoor Partner), FilmiBeat (Digital Media Partner), Business Wire India (Online News Partner), 92.7 Big FM (Radio Partner), Mid-Day (Media Partner), and Josh (Short Video Partner).