Inspired by a True Story, “Miracle in East Texas” Comes to Canada Theaters Nationwide Starting Nov 3

This Award-Winning Comedy for the Whole Family Stars Kevin Sorbo, Louis Gossett Jr., John Ratzenberger, & Sam Sorbo

Miracle in East Texas, the award-winning family comedy, starring Kevin Sorbo, John Ratzenberger, Louis Gossett Jr., Tyler Mane, and Sam Sorbo and will play in select theaters across Canada starting November 3, a Wild Fire Films production, presented by Purdie Distribution and Sorbo Studios.

The trailer is available at: www.sorbostudios.com/miracle-in-east-texas

Miracle in East Texas is inspired by a true story and centers around two con-men during the Great Depression who convince lonely widows to invest in their worthless oil wells. When their scheme is exposed, the unthinkable happens. The movie was filmed in and around the natural beauty of Alberta and Calgary Canada.

Kevin Sorbo, who reached international stardom as the lead in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” directed the film and co-produced the film with his wife, Sam Sorbo.

“This is one of those rare films that combines comedy, drama, a little romance, and real-life events and we have been thrilled with the film festival awards we have already received,” says Kevin Sorbo. “As independent filmmakers we understand and continue to create trusted entertainment for the entire family. This is a message to the big studios on what families really want.”

Miracle in East Texas is a Wild Fire Films production in association with ETO Films and stars Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules,” God’s Not Dead), Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer And A Gentleman), John Ratzenberger (“Cheers,” Toy Story), Tyler Mane (X-Men), Sam Sorbo (“Chicago Hope”), and Paula Boudreau (“Doc,” “Good Witch”). The movie is directed by Kevin Sorbo and written by Dan Gordon who also produced the film with Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, and James Quattrochi. Executive producers are Scott Jones and Jason Wan Lim.

Film Synopsis: Every saint has a past. Every sinner has a future.

In 1931, a pair of con artists, Doc Boyd and Dad Everett (Sorbo, Ratzenberger), blow into the small Texas town during the Great Depression targeting the savings of lonely widows with an oil scam. The vulnerable widows quickly fall prey to their romantic gestures and promises of profits. Then, miraculously, the unthinkable happens and they literally strike oil.

That’s just the first of many miracles that start popping forth from the dead soil of East Texas.

Will these miracles make honest men out of these swindlers and change their larcenous conniving ways? This tall tale inspired by a true story comes from a time when bums became billionaires and sinners became saints.

Running Time: 97 Minutes Genre: Drama, comedy, family

Social Media: www.facebook.com/MiracleInEastTexas/

About Sorbo Studio Productions:

Kevin Sorbo earned worldwide stardom playing fictional heroes in major films and television shows. Following the success of “Hercules, the Legendary Journeys,” the No. 1 television show in the world, and Gene Roddenberry’s “Andromeda,” Sorbo did movies like, What If, God’s Not Dead, Soul Surfer, and Left Behind: The Rise Of The Anti-Christ. He and his wife founded Sorbo Studios to continue making movies promoting love, hope, redemption, faith, and laughter. Their first production was the highly acclaimed box office success, Let There Be Light. With particular focus on true stories that allow authentic heroes to shine and inspire their audiences, Sorbo Studios creates uplifting entertainment that seeks to breathe traditional values back into the culture. For more information, www.sorbostudios.com

About Purdie Distribution:

Purdie Distribution is an independently-owned film distribution company known for releasing independent films nationwide. Established in 2009, Purdie Distribution led the distribution of Saints and Soldiers: Airbourne Creed and The Void, The Saratov Approach, Freetown, Once I Was A Beehive and is generally focused on films that elevate the human experience. Founder Brandon Purdie played a key roll in the establishment of the family and faith-based film market with his previous work on the release of Saints and Soldiers, The Work and the Glory trilogy, and Forever Strong.

For more information, visit www.PurdieDistribution.com