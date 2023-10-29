Toyota’s SEMA Show Presence Blends Technology, Design and Industry Partnerships to Deliver Performance and Adventure on the Track and Trail

WEBWIRE – Saturday, October 28, 2023

WHAT:

Toyota will host a walkaround with TV personality, Rutledge Wood, at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Highlights include new build concepts with a focus on the all-new 2024 Tacoma; the return of Land Cruiser; GR Sportscar Performance and Toyotas expanding Associated Accessory Products (AAP) Program.

Toyota SEMA Show builds include:

FJ Bruiser

Retro Cruiser

Tacoma X-Runner Concept

Blue Beetle Tacoma

Other Toyota showcase vehicles and build concepts at SEMA:

Several AAP-equipped show builds including Tundra SR5, 4Runner, Tacoma, Grand Highlander and Sequoia

GR Cup Series GR86 racer

45 th Anniversary Special Edition GR Supra

Circuit Edition GR Corolla

Trueno Special Edition GR86

The arcade-inspired, Tacoma TRD Pro Time Attack IsoDynamic Performance Seat Simulator

WHAT ELSE:

Toyota TRD Performance Package for Tundra

Celebrity Appearances and autograph session at 10:30 a.m. PST, Tuesday 10/31

Expanded AAP space to showcase Toyota product accessory offerings

A variety of other current and upcoming TRD Pro and Trailhunter trucks

Toyota Wireless Trailer Camera System (available on Tundra and Sequoia)

WHO:

Rutledge Wood, auto racing analyst and personality

Faye Hadley, television and social channel personality

WHERE:

Toyotas 2023 SEMA Show Exhibit, Central Hall, Booth No. 22200, Las Vegas Convention Center

WHEN:

SEMA Show dates/times 10/31 thru 11/3 9AM -5PM

