Minnesota Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility

Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan listed and sold Madison Southside Storage with two locations in Madison, MN. The two facilities total 13,940 rentable square feet and 77 units of drive up self storage. Madison Southside Storage sold for $418,200 to a local operator looking to grow their storage presence in western Minnesota.

Gottlieb and his team listed the facilities on behalf of the Seller and worked to source the Buyer.

Nathan, Alex, Matt, and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.