Benchmark International Facilitated The Transaction of Sun Glass, LLC. and Safelite Fulfillment, Inc. (DBA Safelite Autoglass)

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Sun Glass, LLC’s Auto division, and Safelite Fulfillment, Inc.

This transaction enables a strategic growth opportunity for Safelite AutoGlass, as they look to expand their footprint and service offerings in the New Mexico and Colorado markets.

Sun Glass, LLC, was established in 1952 and is a family-owned, full-service glass manufacturer and installer for automotive, commercial, and residential customers in the Southwestern U.S. The current ownership has been involved since 1999. The company has gained distinct recognition as a reliable turnkey glass company in the Four Corners region, with it’s robust presence in New Mexico and Colorado. Their automotive division offers calibration services at all locations and is the only company in the region offering this in conjunction with auto glass installation.

Safelite Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio and it was originally founded in 1947. The company owns and operates numerous facilities spanning 50 states. The business is comprised of two primary business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services provider, and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®, the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration company under one brand worldwide.

Benchmark International brought multiple buyers to the table for this opportunity and presented several offers for the seller’s review. This ultimately resulted in an offer that the seller was eager to move forward with. The structure offered was attractive to the seller because of the relationship forged with the buyer and the opportunities it presented for his employees moving forward. All parties worked together to successfully close this transaction, taking any bumps approached during diligence in stride as they kept the end goal in sight.

“It was a pleasure to work on this opportunity from start to finish, and we look forward to continuing to see the growth of these companies as time goes on.” -Transaction Associate Emilia Muniz

