Travel Saga Launched New Year Tours Offer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 18, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – The management at Travel Saga recently made a special announcement informing about the many attractive discounts and offers they have planned for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. As one of Dubai’s leading holiday management companies, Travel Saga is at the forefront of laying down plans for visitors who have chosen the ‘city of gold’ for their New Year’s celebrations. The people of Dubai and the city at large are bracing themselves to usher in the New Year. Dubai’s iconic celebrations draw visitors from far and wide.

The Dubai Shopping Festival is poised to open shortly making the city even more irresistible for its visitors. The Travel Saga management waits with bated breath in anticipation of a huge rush of tourists. Here are some of the major packages they have lined up for New Year’s Eve tourists to Dubai-

The New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Dubai is known the world over for the pomp and grandeur with which it welcomes the New Year. The whole city erupts in joy. Visitors find the atmosphere electric and they join the party brimming with excitement. Fun is in the air as Dubai is decked up for the New Year with bright lights. The fireworks show at prominent places light up the skies as people dance on the Cruises, Yachts and Hotels. The display of fireworks at the Burj Khalifa deserves special mention and it’s shown on TV around the world.

New Year Yacht Party: Dubai simply explodes in joy on New Year’s Eve. The streets are jam packed with partying people and the traffic is bumper-to-bumper. The large crowds that take over the streets can get overwhelming. A fine way to be a part of the New Year’s celebrations and still stay away from the crowds is to take a cruise on a luxurious yacht. Travel Saga’s fleet of yachts with lengths of 33, 44, 50, 66, 70 and 80 feet are ideal for setting out into the sea and watching the spectacle of Dubai’s New Year celebrations in the lap of luxury. Being seated on the decks of the yacht, you can take in stunning views of Dubai’s breathtaking fireworks shows as you sail along the city’s gorgeous coast. Details are available here to rent a Yacht for New Year: https://travelsaga.com/tour/new-year-private-yacht-party-dubai/

New Year Party in Dhow Cruise Marina: The Dhow Cruise through the Dubai Marina has always drawn tourists to the city in hordes. In response to the high demand for this cruise during New Year’s celebrations, Travel Saga has come up with amazing packages offering huge discounts on early booking. The cruise through the Dubai Marina offering spectacular views of the city’s stunning skyline is sure to be very popular. The Travel Saga management expects a major rush of bookings for this cruise soon. Details of this tour can be found at: https://travelsaga.com/tour/new-year-party-at-dhow-cruise-marina/

Dubai’s fabulous New Year celebrations are a top draw among global tourists. Travel Saga is bracing itself to cater to the rush of tourists. The special packages being offered by the leading holiday managers are simply irresistible. The Travel Saga management and staff look forward to welcoming its New Year celebration guests with warmth and care.

