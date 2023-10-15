Traverse Bay Farms Featured in Specialty Retailer’s Ultimate Retail Holiday Marketing Guide

Traverse Bay Farms, a leading gourmet food brand, is proud to announce its inclusion in the published “Ultimate Retail Holiday Marketing Guide” by Specialty Retailer.

Traverse Bay Farms, a leading brand in gourmet fruit-based products, is proud to announce its inclusion in the recently published “Ultimate Retail Holiday Marketing Guide” by Specialty Retailer, a renowned source for retail industry insights.

With the holiday season fast approaching, retailers are gearing up for one of the busiest and most profitable times of the year. The guide, authored by Krystina Skibo and published on September 6, 2023, offers valuable insights and strategies to help businesses prepare for a successful holiday season. Read the full article here: https://specialty-retailer.com/2023/09/06/the-ultimate-retail-holiday-marketing-guide/

Traverse Bay Farms, known for its commitment to delivering the finest fruit-based products including cherry juice, is featured in a section authored by Andy LaPointe, the Founder, Owner, and Author at Traverse Bay Farms. LaPointe shares his unique approach to creating a festive holiday atmosphere in retail stores, such as setting up holiday HO-gauge train displays and offering special incentives to customers.

The “Ultimate Retail Holiday Marketing Guide” also covers a wide range of topics relevant to holiday marketing, including loyalty program tips, email marketing strategies, limited-edition product offerings, and the importance of social media engagement. It provides valuable insights and recommendations from industry experts to help retailers make the most of the holiday season.

Traverse Bay Farms is honored to be a part of this comprehensive guide and looks forward to sharing its expertise in creating a memorable holiday shopping experience with readers.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms and its gourmet fruit-based products, please visit www.traversebayfarms.com

About Traverse Bay Farms: Traverse Bay Farms is a trusted brand specializing in gourmet fruit-based products, including cherry juice concentrate, dried fruit, and fruit supplements. With a commitment to promoting healthy living and convenience, Traverse Bay Farms offers a diverse range of products that harness the antioxidant-rich benefits of fruit.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.