Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Scott Duncan USMC-Ret

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Oct. 13, 2023 – PRLog — “Live Courageously” Podcast Show # 53 with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.

On Oct 13th John’s guests will be Scott Duncan USMC-Ret. Scott served in the Marine Corp for 21 years. as a Logistician , commanded at the Company and Battalion levels and served in combat in Iraq.

Since transitioning from the Marine Corps in 2012, Scott successfully concentrated his energy and commitment to workforce development strategies in support of transitioning military service members and veterans. Those outcomes have led to their successful transition, recruitment and employment into the civilian workforce.

Over time, his advocacy for those who serve(d) has become his passion – it’s Scott’s WHY.

Scott is committed to helping others by shining a light on the path to a better life…helping people discover –> What’s Next- Beyond Service.

He understands how to motivate and lead people in achieving optimum results through personal engagement, listening and team building. My experiences have taught me the critical importance of building and maintaining solid personal and professional relationships. These relationships lay the foundation for achieving maximum results in both life and business. Scott also Host the Podcast Show “What’s Next? – Beyond Service”and is a Member of Advisory Board of ” The Power of Our Story”.

John Duffy the creator and moderator of “Live Courageously” has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film, Left Behind, with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, “Live Courageously” , He has produced 50 shows to date.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish – Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan – A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.