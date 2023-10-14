Hong Kong – Speech by SITI at Opening Ceremony of 2023 Future Science Prize Week (English only) (with photo)

Speech by SITI at Opening Ceremony of 2023 Future Science Prize Week (English only) (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Following is the speech by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at the Opening Ceremony of 2023 Future Science Prize Week today (October 14):

Dennis (Co-Chair of the Program Committee of 2023 Future Science Prize Week, Professor Dennis Lo), Professor Yang Xueming (Co-Chair of the Program Committee of 2023 Future Science Prize Week), Mr Richard Liu (Rotating Chairman of Council of the Future Forum 2023), Professor Gregory Winter (2018 Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry), Professor Shankar Balasubramanian (2022 Breakthrough Prize Laureate in Life Science), distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,



Good morning. I am delighted to be here today for the opening ceremony of the Future Science Prize Week 2023. First of all, on behalf of the Hong Kong SAR Government, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the scientists and speakers coming to Hong Kong.

When I heard last year that the Future Science Prize Week including the award ceremony would be moving to Hong Kong for the very first time, I could not hide my excitement and immediately expressed my strong support. Two months ago, I attended the press conference of the Future Science Prize 2023 and witnessed the heartfelt sharing from the winners. With the official launch of the Future Science Prize Week today, I finally have the opportunity to meet the winners and congratulate them in person!

As the Chief Executive has just said, the location of today’s opening ceremony at the Hong Kong Science Park, is symbolic and meaningful. In particular, the landmark auditorium where we gather here is named after Professor Charles Kao, 高錕教授, the “Father of Fiber Optic Communications”, with whom we are all very familiar. He won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2009 and had spent much of his life in Hong Kong, contributing to science and education, as well as nurturing Hong Kong’s next generation. We are very fortunate to have so many great world-class scientists in our city, which shows that Hong Kong has an excellent soil for nurturing I&T talent. I am of full confidence that the I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong will continue to be increasingly vibrant.

With the staunch support from our motherland, Hong Kong is fully committed to the I&T development and is working at full steam to become an international innovation and technology centre. We all continue to give full play to our important role as a bridge connecting the Mainland and rest of the world, and leverage Hong Kong’s advantages as an international city to foster global I&T collaboration by supporting more world-class academic exchanges in Hong Kong, just like today. I am confident that the Future Science Prize Week programmes will help further enhance the awareness and interest in science and technology among the younger generation, and create a stronger scientific atmosphere in the community.

Today’s opening ceremony marks the official start of the four-day Future Science Prize Week programmes, kicked off by the Life Science session, where heavyweight scientists will soon lead us on an exploration of mysteries of life and health. Please stay tuned for more exciting programmes in the coming days and join us on this amazing I&T journey.

Science and technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and that is our mission to popularise science for the future and to build a better and brighter future for our next generation. In the face of various challenges around the world, science and technology will continue to unlock more for the benefit of humanity.

Before I close, I would like to thank Dennis and the Organising Committee for all their excellent efforts to make this possible. I am also most grateful to have the top-tier and renowned speakers for their generous sharing of knowledge and insight. May I wish you all a fruitful and enjoyable experience at the Future Science Prize Week in Hong Kong. Thank you very much!