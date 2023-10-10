Press Release

Inviting diverse audiences with varying political viewpoints to a national dialogue on the future of AI. Kordestani aims to explore its transformative impact on society and discuss solutions before it’s too late.

Milan Kordestani, renowned entrepreneur and author of the #2 Wall Street Journal Bestselling book, “I’m Just Saying: A Guide to Maintaining Civil Discourse in an Increasingly Divided World,” announces a 25-city tour to ignite the conversation about the future of Artificial Intelligence and its profound effect on the economy and society.

Kordestani, revered as America’s “AI-for-Good” Ambassador, is traveling the country offering engaging, interactive, town hall-style and fireside conversations. He’ll offer a dive deep into the landscape of Artificial Intelligence as he addresses topics ranging from its economic implications to its role in upholding societal equilibrium.

With his unique insights, Kordestani stands at the forefront of understanding the convergence of technology, civil discourse, and generational perspectives.

His book has resonated with readers globally and has become a beacon for those seeking a more harmonious way of discussing divisive topics.

This tour is set to be more than just a series of book signings. Kordestani will kick off the tour on October 10. Milan will be helping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Silicon Harlem in New York City, an organization helping close the digital divide in communities by providing access to technology and education. He then plans to take the tour around the country, including Washington, DC, on October 24 with government leaders on Capitol Hill, November 6 and 7 in New York at Beryl Investment Conference, and November 8 at Fordham University. On December 6, the tour will make its way back to Texas at University of North Texas for a conversation with corporate executives, students, faculty, and members of the greater Dallas community. Other cities include Las Vegas, Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Wis., Minneapolis, Nashville, Palo Alto, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Dubai, UAE.

In anticipation of his next book focused on AI, the tour serves as a platform for essential conversation and innovation at the crossroads of technology and human connection. Additionally, Kordestani has an AI white paper set to release this fall that analyzes how we can ensure Artificial Intelligence is rolled out in a way to address the social and economic risks of this rising technology. A copy of the paper is available to the media upon request.

For more details on the tour dates, locations, and tickets, please visit Milan Kordestani’s official website.

About Milan Kordestani

Milan Kordestani is a social entrepreneur, author, and advocate for common-ground solutions to systemic socioeconomic problems. Known for his insightful perspectives published in HuffPost, Entrepreneur, and Rolling Stone, Kordestani consistently encourages the next generation to find solutions that drive positive societal change. His varied professional experiences have given him unique insights into humanity’s impact on global systems, informing his successful business ventures and his thought-provoking writing.

