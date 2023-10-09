Coming Soon: 2024 Lexus Gx 550 “From the Ground Up” Video Series

PLANO, Texas – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 9, 2023

=12.0ptBuilding on the sensational launch of the 2024 GX 550, the From the Ground Up video series takes GX enthusiasts behind the scenes to where it all began. In a four-part series, viewers can follow designers and engineers as they craft the next generation of one of the most beloved Lexus vehicles. Stay tuned here for more!

About Lexus

Lexus passion for brave design, imaginative technology,andexhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers.Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

