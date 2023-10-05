Organ Stop Pizza Partners with The Joy Bus and Wow Wheat Beer to Help Cancer Patients

The inaugural Wow Week partnership with local nonprofit group The Joy Bus launches this October 16-22, 2023.

Organ Stop Pizza, home of the Mighty Wurlitzer

MESA, Ariz. – Oct. 3, 2023 – PRLog — One of the last remaining “pizza and pipes” restaurants in the U.S., Organ Stop Pizza, located at 1149 E. Southern Ave., in Mesa, Ariz., is using its unique offerings to help the cancer community. The inaugural Wow Week partnership with local nonprofit group The Joy Bus launches this October.

The week of Oct. 16-22, Organ Stop patrons can save 10% on all their food orders when they donate $2 or more to The Joy Bus organization in the restaurant.

The Joy Bus is a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to relieve the daily struggles of people with cancer, by delivering fresh and healthy meals with a friendly face. Founded in 2011 by award-winning chef, Jennifer Caraway, The Joy Bus was named in honor of her dear friend Joy who struggled with the painful and debilitating side effects of ovarian cancer.

“This event is close to the hearts of all the Organ Stop Pizza employees,” said Jack Barz, co-owner of Organ Stop Pizza. “It is pretty difficult to find someone whose life hasn’t been impacted by cancer in some way or another, which is why we felt a strong pull to work with The Joy Bus organization.”

Organ Stop Pizza has been selling a special Wow Wheat beer from Four Peaks Brewing for more than three years. A percentage of each pint and pitcher sold is donated to The Joy Bus cause.

“Wow Wheat is one of our best-selling beers,” added Barz. “It doesn’t just taste good; it does good too. We are proud to sell the product, especially knowing that some of the money is going back to The Joy Bus and helping them continue to make a difference in so many lives.”

Oct. 18 from 4-7 p.m., Four Peaks Brewing, maker of Wow Wheat beer, will have a tent set up at Organ Stop Pizza. They will be sampling the popular brew, giving away prizes and more. Additionally, Organ Stop Pizza customers can get $1 off pints of Wow Wheat specialty beer during the Wow Week promotion.

Originally opened in 1972, Organ Stop Pizza is home to the “Mighty Wurlitzer” the largest and most valuable theatre organ in the world, worth more than $6 million. Today, Organ Stop’s instrument has been embellished from its original state and is now the largest Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe organ ever created. The console, where the musicians sit to play, is an exact replica of a Fox Special console, the largest console ever designed and built by Wurlitzer. Through the years, several rare sets of pipes have been added to the organ, including a massive set of 32-foot wood diaphones, which are visible from the front of the building.