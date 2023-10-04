Oregon Vehicle Dealer Association (OVDA) Selects Get My Auto as Primary Vendor for DMS, CRM, Marketing, and Appraisal Tools

The Oregon Vehicle Dealer Association (OVDA) has proudly announced its selection of Get My Auto as the primary preferred vendor for dealer management systems (DMS), customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, and appraisal tools. This strategic collaboration aligns with the mission of both entities to bolster the performance and efficiency of auto dealerships across Oregon.

“Get My Auto is revolutionizing the way dealerships navigate their operations, and OVDA recognizes their prowess and potential in transforming dealership performance,” said Scott Short, Chairman of OVDA. “We are confident in recommending Get My Auto to all Oregon dealerships.”

About Get My Auto

Get My Auto stands as the ultimate all-in-one platform for auto dealers, promising more leads, more showroom visits, and significantly more sales. This technological beacon based in Orange County, California, offers an all-inclusive dealer management system that integrates features ranging from inventory management to customer relationship management.

Besides its groundbreaking DMS, Get My Auto also prides itself in offering an array of digital solutions. With a specialized focus on platforms such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketing, and automated CRM, they are dedicated to propelling dealerships to thrive in today’s fast-paced market.

To delve deeper into the transformative capabilities of Get My Auto’s DMS or to request a demo, reach out at 1(800) 955-6719 or visit their official website (getmyauto.com).

About OVDA

With a strong footing at the Capitol, DMV Business Regulation and the Oregon Dealer Advisory Committee, the Oregon Vehicle Dealer Association boasts decades of experience. The association is driven by a vision to expand and fortify the future of the auto dealership industry in Oregon. With the relentless support of its members, donors, and a formidable team, OVDA consistently strives to represent the voice and values of dealers at the state capital.

For more information or to voice any concerns related to DMV, Auctions, Lawsuits, or any challenges you might face, contact OVDA at 503-399-9199, text/call the Lead Coordinator at 541-602-8893, or drop an email to ovda@ordealers.com.

Media Contacts

Name: Al Sefati, CMO

Organization: Get My Auto

Website: getmyauto.com

Phone: (949) 506-5868

Email: al@getmyauto.com

Name: Scott Short, Chairman

Organization: OVDA

Website: ovdealers.com

Phone: 503-399-9199

Email: ovda@ordealers.com