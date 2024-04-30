P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Founder Tonia DeCosimo Enjoys a Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes at the Tamron Hall Show

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Tonia DeCosimo visited the ABC building and the Tamron Hall Show last week to meet the Emmy-winning talk show host in person. Hall was the cover girl of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s spring 2024 issue.

“What a great day seeing Hall in action,” said DeCosimo. “Tamron is a true example of a woman of P.O.W.E.R. and we are so excited to have her as this issue’s cover girl.”

In the spring issue, DeCosimo talks about flipping the switch on negativity and turning tragedy into triumph, much like Tamron Hall who, after the sudden and tragic loss of her sister, channeled her grief into advocacy, raising awareness for domestic violence.

Hall and DeCosimo took photos together with the magazine as Hall remarked that they were “just two powerhouses hanging out.”

In addition to founding P.O.W.E.R., DeCosimo is an entrepreneur, author, business strategist, and empowerment coach who helps others plan their business strategies, connect with the right people, and grow their businesses.

P.O.W.E.R is a national, online women’s empowerment and networking community as well as a digital and print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Its mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through its valuable services, members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

