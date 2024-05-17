Innovative KidsTherapy Approach: Little Explorers Workshop Redefines Social Skill Development

Here are the details of this workshop:

📅 Session Dates: June 3, June 10, June 17, and June 24

🕘 Time: 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

💰 Fee: $190 per participant per session | $690 per participant for four sessions

Workshop Highlights:

Tantrums & Meltdowns (June 3)

Kids explore their emotions, learning calming techniques and positive ways to express feelings. This session equips them with valuable tools to manage tantrums effectively, promoting emotional resilience.

Emotional Regulation (June 10)

Through storytelling, games, and creative expression, participants will identify and regulate their emotions. This helps them develop skills for managing feelings positively and healthily.

Social Skills Development (June 17)

In this session, kids engage in interactive activities to learn sharing, turn-taking, and making friends in a fun and supportive setting. It’s all about fostering positive social interactions and building confidence.

Routines and Boundaries (June 24)

The final session focuses on routines and boundaries, helping kids understand the importance of schedules and respect for rules. Through engaging games, they’ll learn independence and feel more secure in their daily activities.

