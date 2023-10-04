HealthPlix ROBIN empowers 4900+ doctor clinics with patient relationship management tool and clinical insights

HealthPlix Technologies, India’s largest EMR platform for doctors, announced the positive impact of its ROBIN dashboard on over 4900+ individual doctor clinics in 300+ cities across 16 specialties. ROBIN is a one-of-a-kind dashboard used by doctors as a patient relationship management (PRM) tool and a clinical research tool. Further, doctors are utilizing ROBIN’s versatile features every week, including repeat visits analysis, tracking chronic and acute cases, gender split, and patient footfall.

Particularly, ROBIN has had a marked impact on individual doctor clinics from the top 5 specialties like Cardiologists, Consulting Physicians, Diabetologists, Gynaecologists, and General Physicians. These top doctors account for over 50 percent of users who frequently utilize the dashboard for in-depth analysis of clinic analytics and trends and have initiated over 32000 active events. These events involve feature clicks, views, and actions taken to analyze trends, access visual charts, and review crucial patient vital reports.

Over 1140 doctors in the top 5 specialties using the dashboard have patients with more than 3 repeat visits with them and 149 doctors have patients with more than 15 repeat visits. The increasing usage trend demonstrates doctors’ inclination towards using dashboards like ROBIN and underscores its importance in their daily practice management.

The dashboard has grown to be the only patient relationship management tool that also supports them in publishing research papers via patient summary view. The patient summary view enables doctors to analyze their historical prescriptions within a few clicks, helping them to identify different cohorts of patients, and the treatment given to them and publish research papers on various medical topics.

Mr Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director, HealthPlix Technologies highlights ROBIN’s transformative potential stating, “HealthPlix has built intelligence into EMR with ROBIN, enabling doctors to access valuable patient health information. In less than two years of its availability, ROBIN dashboard has become a go-to resource for doctors’ analytical and research needs. The dashboard usage trends suggest a 10x engagement rate by doctors which is a validation of the healthcare engineering we do at HealthPlix. Indian doctors require digital tools that can transform traditional clinics into digital ones, and we provide exactly that.”

Embracing such analytical capabilities, doctors today are discovering emerging seasonal/topical trends which could have been a herculean task for a doctor with pen-and-paper practice. The company is building products that advance healthcare delivery in India and is committed to serving the underserved doctor community.

About HealthPlix

HealthPlix has pioneered the digitization of healthcare through its future-ready AI-powered EMR platform for doctors in India. The start-up currently empowers 10K+ doctors to drive better health outcomes for their patients by providing clinical decision support at the point of care.

More than 22 million patients have been treated using the HealthPlix EMR platform by doctors practicing across 16 specialities. HealthPlix doctor base and network spans across 370+ cities in India making it the trusted EMR platform for doctors in the country. Founded in 2014, the start-up is backed by marquee Indian and Global investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital,Chiratae Ventures, Avataar Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital and Blacksoil Ventures.