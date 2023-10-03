Film Heritage Foundation hosts ‘Olympics in Reel Life’ at NCPA – A Week-Long Film and Photo Festival to Celebrate Olympic Spirit

The highly anticipated ‘Olympics in Reel Life’ – A Festival of Films and Photographs, marked its grand inauguration at the iconic National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai’s Nariman Point this Sunday evening. Presented by Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in partnership with the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, the festival has set a new benchmark in thematic showcases. It masterfully brings to life the dynamism of sports and the soul of the Olympics through a curated collection of some of the most outstanding sports documentaries and photography. This harmonious blend of sports and artistry promises to captivate attendees, unveiling its visual treasures from the 1st to the 7th of October in Mumbai.

The star-studded opening ceremony on October 1st was a grand affair graced by the presence of Olympic Bronze medalist MC Mary Kom as the Chief Guest.

The evening commenced with a welcome from Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook of NCPA and an introduction by the FHF Director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (SSD). Additionally, Celebrated Indian Icon Amitabh Bachchan made a special virtual appearance, enriching the event with his words during the opening address, followed by an enlightening speech by Yasmin Meichtry from the Olympic Foundation. A compelling montage film titled ‘India at the Olympics’, chronicling India’s remarkable journey through the Olympics over the decades, and insights from acclaimed photographers, Lorenzo Vitturi and Dana Lixenberg, added further depth to the event.

The spirit of Olympism was truly embodied when several eminent Indian Olympians, including MC Mary Kom, Aparna Popat, Manisha Malhotra, and Anjali Bhagwat along with Farzana Cama Balpande of BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, graced the stage for an engaging conversation moderated by SSD. Further, representatives from the Odisha government & Abhinav Bindra Foundation highlighted their innovative Olympic Based Value Education initiative in schools. The ceremony wrapped up with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Albert Almeida of NCPA.

Another significant highlight of the inaugural day was the riveting preview of Olympism Made Visible – an international photography project by the Olympic Museum – at the NCPA’s Open Air Plaza. The walkthrough of this exhibition was graced by the presence of acclaimed photographers Dana Lixenberg and Lorenzo Vitturi, whose exceptional work is featured in the photo exhibit. Their collective display eloquently captures the quintessence of sports and its profound transformative impact on global communities, emphasizing both the universal spirit of the Olympics and the significant role sports play in fostering societal progress and harmony.

Furthermore, a special unveil took place of Paulomi Basu’s evocative “Champions of Tomorrow” series, shot in Odisha during summer 2023. This series accentuates the transformative potential of sports in young lives, providing a localized Indian touch to this international sports and art gala. Notably, the subjects of Basu’s photographs, children from Odisha State Schools, graced the event as esteemed guests.

Olympism in Reel Life has three content rich strands, including a cinematic marathon featuring 33 Olympic-themed movies and 10 series spanning a century since 1912, sourced from the IOC and Olympic Channel archives. These restored films, screening daily at NCPA starting 10 AM, chronicle human sporting pursuits as well as their broader cultural, political and societal evolutions through the lens of celebrated directors like Kon Ichikawa, Leni Riefenstahl, Carlos Saura and Milos Forman amongst others.

In a significant collaboration, the festival has also joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A curated collection of photographs from the IOC will be prominently showcased in 15 key locations throughout Mumbai city. These evocative images, going live throughout the festival week, spotlight India’s illustrious athletes and their memorable moments at the Olympic Games across various eras. They stand not merely as testaments to India’s sporting legacy but also as enduring symbols of inspiration for countless city residents.

Chief Guest Mary Kom, Olympic Bronze medal winner, former World #1 boxing champion echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the festival’s holistic portrayal of the sacrifices behind sporting glory. She added, “The Olympics in Reel Life festival sheds light not just on the moment of glory but also the toil, grit and resilience that underlies any sporting endeavour, alongside highlighting the unifying capabilities of sports. And it was heartening to see sports persons and Olympic athletes celebrated for their years of relentless hard work and dedication, as well as for their achievements. Being a part of this festival brought me immense joy, and I hope to see many more such festivals in the future!”

Yasmin Meichtry, Associate Director – International Olympic Committee Culture and Heritage Department, further added, “I am delighted that such a rich, wide selection of Official Films and series from the International Olympic Committee’s archives as well as the powerful work of photographers Dana Lixenberg, Lorenzo Vitturi and Poulomi Basu in the Olympism Made Visible exhibition will see the light of the day at the NCPA for a week through this exceptional festival. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian visitors to uncover the enduring legacy of the Olympics on film and through photographs that continue to inspire numerous Indian athletes even today.”

Meanwhile, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker, Archivist, & Founder-Director of Film Heritage Foundation, emphasized the timeless emotional resonance of visual arts in preserving the spirit of the Games. He mentioned, “We are delighted to finally lift the curtain on this much-anticipated festival that showcases the best of Olympic film heritage over a century and the culture and values of this remarkable sporting event through the extraordinary photography exhibition – Olympism Made Visible. This shows the power of the moving image both as a visual record of the world’s sporting history including the achievements of Indians at the Olympics as well as a source of inspiration and learning for future sports stars of India.

The week-long festival is supported by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, the State Government of Odisha, Qube Cinema Technologies and Hyperlink, in partnership with NCPA. Olympics in Reel Life will also be presented at India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi post its Mumbai leg from October 7 – 14, 2023. This international event also acts as a precursor to India’s new Olympic horizon, preparing for its first International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in 40 years and discussions about India bidding to host the Olympics in the future.