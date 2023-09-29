IILM University To Celebrate Liberal Arts with ”PressPsyche Palooza”

In an endeavour to underline the significance of creative expression, IILM University is delighted to announce the upcoming “PressPsyche Palooza,” a five-day celebration of Journalism, Media and Psychology.

The event will be held at the IILM University’s Greater Noida campus from October 9th to 13th, 2023 and will witness the convergence of esteemed personalities, experts, and enthusiasts delving deeper into diverse facets of liberal arts, journalism, and creative expression.

The event has been meticulously designed to foster intellectual curiosity, creativity, and a comprehensive understanding of the liberal arts.

Some of the notable speakers who will grace the occasion with their esteemed presence include-:

Nidhi Razdan (Senior Journalist): Nidhi Razdan will lead a thought-provoking session on "Reclaiming News: Can We Rescue Journalism from Opinion?"

Somya Lakhani (Associate Editor- Hindustan Times): Somya Lakhani will share her expertise in an expert talk session on "Women at Work: Exploring Experiences, Challenges and Triumphs"

Tripura Kashyap (Movement Therapist/Dance Educator & Choreographer): Tripura Kashyap will conduct a Dance Movement Therapy Workshop, emphasising the therapeutic aspects of dance and movement.

Sanjiv Singh (Founder, PR Mantra): Sanjiv Singh will deliver an insightful talk on "Media Fusion: Unveiling the PR and Influencer Synergy"

The five-day event will also feature an array of enthralling activities, including-:

Captivating performances and competitions: Experience the thrill of musical, dance, and theatrical performances, as well as exciting competitions and productions.

Workshops: Visitors can immerse themselves in arts and crafts and photography workshops.

: Visitors can immerse themselves in arts and crafts and photography workshops. Expert Talks and Panel Discussions

Stalls: Explore a host of stalls offering distinctive products and experiences.

“PressPsyche Palooza is a reflection of IILM University’s commitment to empowering minds through the prism of liberal arts. With this, we aim to nurture curiosity and creative thinking and future-proof our students in a constantly evolving world. Going forward, we will continue to organise such events to shape the change agents and managers of the future,” said Prof. Aditi Gupta, English Literature, Journalism and Communication, IILM University, Greater Noida.

About IILM

The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 28 years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished Universities in Delhi NCR. The University has been set up under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, Law and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres. The educational group has another university campus in Gurugram. The University has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018). It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities.