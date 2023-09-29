Chris Keenan Joins Canidium as Go-To-Market Lead for Pricefx

Canidium, a leading provider of CPQ, sales performance, and incentive compensation management solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Keenan as Go-To-Market Lead for Pricefx.

This intentional partnership leverages Chris’ wealth of experience and a strong track record of success in the software and technology industry.

In his new role, Chris Keenan will be responsible for leading Canidium’s Pricefx sales effort and accelerating Canidium’s growth strategy. He will play a pivotal role in expanding Canidium’s market presence and building strong relationships with clients, partners, and industry stakeholders.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Keenan to the Canidium team,” said Mike Stus, CEO of Canidium. “Chris’ extensive experience and expertise in sales and software solutions make him the ideal leader to help us achieve our ambitious growth goals. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding our sales team and further establishing Canidium as a leader in the Pricefx space.”

During his tenure at Pricefx, Chris demonstrated a proven ability to deliver successful projects, drive revenue growth for customers, and develop strong client relationships. His deep knowledge of pricing, including working in industry for over a dozen years plus implementing software will be an asset to current and future customers. He brings a passion for delivering innovative solutions and aligns perfectly with Canidium’s mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology to optimize their sales performance and compensation processes.

“I am excited to join Canidium at this exciting juncture in the company’s journey,” said Chris Keenan. “Canidium has a stellar reputation for its commitment to customer success and delivering world-class solutions. I am eager to lead the already strong Pricefx sales team and contribute to the company’s continued success by helping organizations unlock the full potential of their offerings.”

Chris Keenan’s appointment reinforces Canidium’s dedication to enhancing its sales leadership team and expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving sales technology landscape.

About Canidium:

Canidium is a leading provider of sales performance and incentive compensation management solutions. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and services, Canidium helps organizations optimize their sales performance and compensation processes to drive growth, improve productivity, and enhance profitability. Founded in 2008, Canidium has a proven track record of success, serving a diverse range of industries. For more information, please visit www.Canidium.com.

