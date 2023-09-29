ACTUAL Brings Sustainability Transformation Platform to United Nations Global Compact

ACTUAL joins largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world to contribute to the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices

The initiative is comprised of more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks

San Francisco, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Corporate sustainability and social responsibility are the pillars of ACTUAL and, in our pursuit of a sustainable future, we are forging alliances to ignite a movement that will not only curb greenhouse gas emissions but also unleash an era of boundless growth, said Karthik Balakrishnan, Co-Founder and President at ACTUAL.

ACTUAL, a company building a software platform that helps organizations embed sustainability into their business models and meet net-zero and corporate pledges, announced today its membership in the United Nations Global Compact Initiative.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a worldwide call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues.

With the mounting pressure to achieve net-zero emissions and promote sustainable, inclusive growth, organizations are increasingly vocal about their commitments to refine their business practices. Yet, when it comes to enhancing their environmental operations, most companies find themselves stuck in the cycle of carbon accounting and reporting, missing a clear roadmap for implementing effective solutions. ACTUAL, on the other hand, takes a step beyond mere environmental tracking; it empowers leaders to create personalized, real-world action plans that align with the universally accepted principles of the UN Global Compact.

Corporate sustainability and social responsibility are the pillars of ACTUAL and, in our pursuit of a sustainable future, we are forging alliances to ignite a movement that will not only curb greenhouse gas emissions but also unleash an era of boundless growth, said Karthik Balakrishnan, Co-Founder and President at ACTUAL. We relish the opportunity to join this group of like-minded individuals who recognize the potential and impact of responsible business practices to work towards a greener future.

Companies joining the UN Global Compact share a common conviction that business practices rooted in universal principles contribute to a more stable and inclusive global market, and help build prosperous and thriving societies where business can succeed.

Inspired by game-like mechanics from SimCity, ACTUALs interface allows leaders to build, evaluate, and execute on sustainability plans which can evolve in real-time as lessons are learned, new technologies become available, and costs change. The result is a living, user-friendly sustainability strategy that enables enterprises and governments to bridge the chasm between the pledges they are bound by and the actions that they need to take to meet responsible business goals.

To learn more about working with ACTUAL, visit actualhq.com.

About ACTUAL

Founded in 2018 by a team of software engineers, game designers, and clean transportation and supply chain experts, ACTUAL is a first-of-its-kind Sustainability Transformation Platform designed to help companies embed sustainability into their business models and meet net-zero and corporate pledges. ACTUALs platform enables leaders to build living capital plans that are always up to date, in compliance with evolving standards, and available for stakeholder inspection. ACTUALs platform has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a 2022 Sustainability Product of the Year, a TIME Best Inventions 2022 winner and an honoree of Fast Companys 2023 Innovation By Design Award. ACTUAL is backed by Buckley Ventures, Hyper, Social Impact Capital, Wndrco, Sequoia Scout, Signalfire Scout, Craft Scout and Global Founders Capital. For more information, visit actualhq.com.

WebWireID311717

This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.