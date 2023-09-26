Florida and South Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Recent Self Storage Sales

Weaver Realty Group is pleased to announce the following the recent sales:

Englewood, FL Self-Storage Development Site, located at 3904 N Access Rd. This sale included 1.7 acres of fully entitled land for 90,000 GRSF of self-storage.

Tampa, FL Self-Storage Development Site, located at 12640 Race Track Rd. This sale included 0.5 acres of fully entitled land for 63,525 GRSF of self-storage.

St. Johns Big Toy Lockers, located at 2771 FL-44 in DeLand, FL. The sale included 4 buildings totaling 38,330 GRSF, 91 units with a mix of uncovered, covered, and enclosed Boat and RV storage on 7.5 acres.

Kingsland Keeps Storage, located at 1301 Winding Oaks Rd in Kingsland, GA. This 6.39-acre Certificate of Occupancy sale included 40,150 GRSF, 333 units of climate-controlled storage as well as an expansion opportunity for an additional ~20,000 GRSF.

Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now newly acquired South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.