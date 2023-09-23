Dr. Eli Tabariai’s Music Reference Book “Like A Surgeon“ Your Ultimate 80s Music Odyssey

Los Angeles, California – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 23, 2023

Hold on to your boomboxes, folks. Dr. Eli Tabariai, not just your typical Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon but also a secret 80s music connoisseur, is about to drop a bombshell of a book called Like A Surgeon. Forget scalpels and medical charts for a moment, because He is taking you on a wild musical ride through the unforgettable 1980s. His inspiration? A lifetime of grooving to the beats that made his childhood rock, and a sudden rediscovery during those lockdown days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like A Surgeon isnt your run-of-the-mill music book. No sir, its a rollercoaster through the neon-drenched, big-haired, synth-heavy world of 80s music that still makes your feet tap and your heart race. Think back to those New Wave bands with lipstick-wearing dudes, hair that could touch the sky, and saxophones popping up like musical surprises. He creates a story that captures the very soul of this era. Get ready to explore the heart of the 80s music scene its a journey that promises to bring back memories and create new ones.

Hidden within the pages of Like A Surgeon are more than just songs; theyre life lessons, moments of pure inspiration, and a connection to something much bigger than ourselves. The author doesnt just stop at the music; he looks into the emotions, the experiences, and the very essence of these timeless tracks. Hes kind enough to share excerpts from the book, giving you a taste of the wisdom hidden behind the catchy melodies. Get ready to discover how music, in all its glory, can transform lives and perspectives.

Picture this: you, a cozy chair, and Like A Surgeon in your hands. Its an invitation to relive the electrifying 80s music scene through the eyes of Dr. Eli Tabariai. Whether youre an 80s music fanatic or someone just looking for a new adventure, this book is your golden ticket. Youll be transported to a world of neon lights, infectious beats, and lyrics that are impossible to forget. This isnt just a book; its a time machine that will whisk you away to an era where music ruled. Dont miss out on this incredible journey. Head www.amazon.com, and crank up your favorite 80s tune, and secure your copy today.

Like A Surgeon: A Surgeons Guide To The Top 1000 Songs Of The 1980s

by: Dr. Eli Tabariai

Language : English

Paperback : 140 pages

ISBN-10 : 1088191754

ISBN-13 : 978-1088191750

Item Weight : 12 ounces

Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.3 x 11 inches

About The Author:

Dr. Tabariai is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon who will help navigate you through his top 1000 (yes one-thousand) songs of the decade of the 1980s in order. In addition, there are another 100 songs that just missed the list. Working for over 30 years on this matter, the good doctor has spent countless of hours to become an expertise in this genre. It has both inspired and disciplined him to become who he is as a husband and father and what he does for his career. His career has involved both a duality of science and art.

He graduated from University of California, Los Angeles as an undergraduate. He then attended The University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine and received his dental degree. After a six year hospital residency in Fresno, CA, he achieved his specialty in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

After starting his practice in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Tabariai wanted to explore his artistic abilities. He initially ventured in movie making and has written and produced a feature film, Back In The No, and two short movies, Dinner With A Stranger and Blood Bank 2021.

But Dr. Tabariai had to further explore his lifelong passion in the music of the 1980s. What has come out of this passion is this book. This culminated in another two years of further commitment and research into the music of that decade which started as an initial idea of trying to list his favorite songs from that time.

Despite continuing with his practice in oral surgery, he found the time to navigate the top and also the not so popular songs of each year of the 1980s. Most of these songs have been carved into the pleasure centers of his memory from the past. However, and to his surprise, he found some rare gems that created new joy for him in his search.

–This text refers to the paperback edition.