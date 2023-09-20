Krush Brau Park Presents an Unforgettable Oktoberfest Experience in Kissimmee, Florida

Krush Brau Park extends a warm invitation to locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions and Bavarian charm of Oktoberfest, all within the enchanting confines of Kissimmee, Florida. Running from September 15 to October 22, 2023, Krush Brau Park will be the epicenter of a magnificent Oktoberfest celebration, featuring authentic cuisine, lively musical performances, and a jubilant atmosphere.

While Munich, Germany, traditionally hosts Oktoberfest, Krush Brau Park has masterfully recreated the essence of this global celebration in the heart of Kissimmee. The venue is lavishly adorned with traditional Bavarian decorations and resplendent Oktoberfest colors, providing an ideal setting for an unforgettable experience. The air will be filled with the delectable aroma of freshly baked pretzels, bratwurst, and sauerkraut, transporting attendees on a sensory journey straight to Bavaria.

Key Highlights of Krush Brau Park’s Oktoberfest:

Live Entertainment: On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 2 pm to 10 pm, guests will delight in a continuous array of music and entertainment, with performances scheduled every 20 minutes.

Daily Food and Drink Specials: Patrons can savor a diverse selection of delectable food and beverage specials, with happy hour offers available throughout the event.

Oktoberfest Kickoff Party: The festivities commence on September 15 at 6 pm at the Portal Immersion Center, promising an evening brimming with excitement and revelry.

Event Details:

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting September 15 until October 22, 2023

Time: 2 pm to 10 pm

Where: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center (PIC) located at 2198 Four Winds Blvd

Ticket Options for Friday, Saturday, Sundays at the PIC

General Admission – $5: General Admission ticket includes one admission to Oktoberfest, live music and entertainment, authentic German food, and beer for purchase, all in a family, and dog friendly atmosphere.

Patriots Package – $10: Patriots Package ticket includes one admission to Oktoberfest, live music and entertainment, authentic German food and beer for purchase, all in a family, and dog friendly atmosphere as well as one non-alcoholic drink or one 16 oz draft beer. This package is available for Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders, and Teachers. Proper identification will be verified upon arrival.

Prost Package – $30: Includes one admission to Oktoberfest, live music and entertainment, authentic German food, and beer for purchase, all in a family, and dog friendly atmosphere plus a Food and Beverage Package offering one beverage (choice of 16 oz draft beer, house wine, cider, or well drink) and one Festival Entree.

Cheers Package – $40: Includes one admission to Oktoberfest, live music and entertainment, authentic German food, and beer for purchase, all in a family, and dog friendly atmosphere plus a Food and Beverage Package offering one beverage (choice of 16 oz draft beer, house wine, cider, or well drink), one Festival Entrée as well as a commemorative Oktoberfest stein.

VIP Experience – $50: Includes one admission to Oktoberfest, live music and entertainment, authentic German food and beer for purchase, all in a family, and dog friendly atmosphere plus a Food and Beverage Package offering two beverages (choice of 16 oz draft beer, house wine, cider, or well drink), one Festival Entrée as well as a commemorative Oktoberfest stein as well as one Festival Dessert.

Kids Ticket – Free: Children under 12 years of age can attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Group Packages: Discounted group packages are available for groups of 20 persons or more. For more information, please email us or call Heather at 1-855-495-7874 x709.

Don’t miss this opportunity to partake in the enchanting Oktoberfest experience, right here in Kissimmee, Florida, at Krush Brau Park. For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit https://krushbraupark.com/oktoberfest.

Krush Brau Park’s World Event Center will soon be open for outdoor festivities during Oktoberfest. Keep an eye on our website for updates regarding the opening date.

About Krush Brau Park:

Krush Brau Park is a premier event venue in Kissimmee, Florida, dedicated to providing memorable experiences for guests of all ages. With a commitment to hosting diverse and engaging events, Krush Brau Park has become a go-to destination for entertainment and celebrations in the Kissimmee area.