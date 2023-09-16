Kionna Comer Joins Keller Williams Arizona Realty as Productivity Coach

Kionna Comer is joining Keller Williams Arizona Realty as Productivity Coach. Already a highly successful REALTOR® with the brokerage and the current Chairperson of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, Comer takes on this new role to help newly licensed agents in the Coaching Program move into production.

David Morse, CEO of Keller Williams Arizona Realty, states “I could not be happier to share the news that Kionna Comer has agreed to join our brokerage as Productivity Coach. We have all seen her amazing success in the real estate market and her tremendously positive impact on agents in our offices. I am pleased to welcome Kionna Comer to Keller Williams Arizona Realty as our Productivity Coach!”

Morse notes that Kionna Comer’s responsibilities as Productivity Coach will include:

1. Move newly licensed agents into real estate production.

2. Coach these associates on the activities that will lead them to their desired results.

3. Meet weekly with associates to review their key metrics and hold them accountable to the completion of actions and guide associates to the appropriate solution.

4. Track associate results and share with the Team Leader.

5. Work with Team Leader to recruit new talent.

6. Support the Team Leader in generating, implementing, and communicating the monthly training calendar.

7. Help share the Market Center’s value story.

8. Promote Productivity Coaching at associate orientation, in team meetings, at real estate schools, on career nights, and elsewhere as appropriate.

About Keller Williams Arizona Realty (https://kwarizona.com):

The Keller Williams Arizona Realty real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Scottsdale real estate market. Keller Williams Arizona Realty is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona.

Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.