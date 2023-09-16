Hong Kong – “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” – National Day Celebration cum Joint School National Education Activities Kick-off Ceremony (with photos)

“Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” – National Day Celebration cum Joint School National Education Activities Kick-off Ceremony (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Education Bureau (EDB) today (September 16) held the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” – National Day Celebration cum Joint School National Education Activities Kick-off Ceremony. It announced that the EDB will join hands with Tung Wah Group of Hospitals (TWGHs), Po Leung Kuk (PLK) and a number of school councils in launching the second phase of the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” series of joint school national education activities in the 2023/24 school year with an aim of cultivating in students a correct sense of nationhood and patriotism as well as enhancing their national pride.



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, graced the kick-off ceremony with a video message. The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms Michelle Li; the Chairman of TWGHs, Mr Herman Wai; the Chairman of PLK, Mrs Winnie Chan, as well as representatives of school head associations and school councils also attended and officiated at the ceremony.



Mr Lee said in the video speech that the collaboration between the EDB and two school sponsoring bodies as well as a number of school councils would further unite the strengths of different stakeholders of the school sector to provide students with first-hand experience from multiple perspectives and deepen their understanding of Chinese culture, enrich their learning experiences, enhance their understanding of the rapid development and the remarkable achievements of the motherland in recent years, and to carry on the mainstream values characterised by the love of both the motherland and Hong Kong at the core and in conformity with the principle of “one country, two systems”. He also encouraged the education sector to set an example with words and deeds, and guide the students to gain a deeper understanding of the developments of the country and the world, and to nurture them into quality new generation with a view to making a contribution to the development of the country in the future.



Dr Choi highlighted in her speech that “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” joint school national education activities in the current school year are rich and diverse and will cultivate students’ patriotic feelings and cultural confidence in multiple, vivid and interesting ways. Students will have a better understanding of national security, and the country’s history, culture and national affairs. She added that the participation of the two school sponsoring bodies and a number of school councils will develop a broader platform for the “Love Our Home, Treasure Our Country” activities. She looked forward to the concerted efforts of different parties to promote the continuous improvement of Hong Kong education, thereby nurturing the next generation to be leaders to contribute to the country and Hong Kong.



Apart from that, member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Dr Simon Lee, and Associate Vice-President (Academic Affairs and External Relations) and Professor of the Department of History, Lingnan University, Lau Chi-pang were invited to give the keynote speeches. They succinctly indicated the key points of “Patriotic education and our daily life” and “The reason of Love Our Home and Treasure Our Country” respectively at the ceremony.



To celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, students from government schools, TWGHs and PLK expressed their warm congratulations through performances of drums, martial arts, Chinese music, dance and chorus. A choral performance of all participants presenting the spiritual strength of unity for the prosperity of the motherland marked the finale of the ceremony.



About 350 participants, including EDB staff, government school principals and vice-principals, members of the boards of directors and principals of the schools under the sponsorship of TWGHs and PLK as well as representatives of secondary and primary school councils, school head associations, school sponsoring bodies and students, attended the ceremony.