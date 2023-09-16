Hong Kong – London ETO supports world-renowned Hong Kong jewellery and sculpture artist’s lecture at Royal Danish Library (with photos)

London ETO supports world-renowned Hong Kong jewellery and sculpture artist’s lecture at Royal Danish Library (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) supported the “Wallace Chan: Skulptur & Smykker (Sculpture & Jewellery)” lecture by Wallace Chan, a world-renowned jewellery and sculpture artist, at the Royal Danish Library in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 14 (Copenhagen time). A reception was held before the lecture, greeting over 300 guests mainly from the business and cultural sectors.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, addressed the audience before the lecture. He highlighted Hong Kong’s unique status and strengths under “one country, two systems”, as well as its vibrancy in keeping people engaged in various dynamic ways all year round.

“Located in the heart of Asia, Hong Kong has always been a place where tradition and innovation co-exist, and where Eastern and Western cultures converge. In our development into the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange as underpinned by the National 14th Five-Year Plan, our strength truly comes from our artists, particularly their ambition, belief, creativity, dedication and energy,” Mr Law remarked.

Chan is a world-renowned jewellery and sculpture artist. He is best known for pioneering the use of titanium in jewellery and large-scale sculptures. His innovation in craftsmanship includes the Wallace Cut invented in 1987 and The Wallace Chan Porcelain, which is a ceramic material five times harder than steel. Before his lecture in Copenhagen, he launched the exhibition “Wallace Chan: The Wheel of Time” in early September at Christie’s headquarters in London, featuring 150 pieces of jewellery, six titanium sculptures, and one of the largest cut black diamonds in the world. In September, Chan also delivered a guest lecture at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.