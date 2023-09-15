The Very Best Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie with Brown Butter Shortbread Crust from MIGHTYLICIOUS

The Mightylicious line of gluten free cookies features 7 varieties, including 2 vegan options: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Shortbread, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Dutch Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut, Salted Peanut Butter, and Vegan Chocolate Chip.

Think gluten-free means flavor-free? Think again. There’s a new cookie in town, and it’s taking the snack world by storm. Say hello to Mightylicious, the hand-crafted cookie that truly has it all: amazing flavor, perfect texture, clean ingredients—everything you want in a cookie except the gluten.

These soft-baked delights are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST. The entire line is made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, and kosher certified too. So, just in time for the holidays, Mightylicious is sharing its scrumptious Gluten Free Pumpkin pie recipe – using its Brown Butter shortbread cookie for an amazing GF crust – it’s sure to please your guests whether they are gluten free or not!

Equipment

• 9″ pie plate

• Stand or hand-mixer

• Wooden spoon

• Food processor or rolling pin

Brown Butter Shortbread Cookie Pie Crust

• 10 ounces Mightylicious Brown Butter Shortbread Cookies

• 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• ¼ cup granulated sugar

Pumpkin Pie Filling

1. 11 ounces (308 g) canned pure pumpkin puree

2. 3 eggs at room temperature

3. 10 fluid ounces evaporated milk or heavy whipping cream

4. 3 tablespoons (42 g) unsalted butter (melted and cooled)

5. ½ cup (100 g) packed light brown sugar

6. ½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

7. ½ teaspoon kosher salt

8. 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

9. 2 tablespoons (18 g) gluten free flour blend

INSTRUCTIONS

PREPARE THE PIE CRUST.

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Add cookies and sugar to a food processor. Pulse food processor until cookies are crushed into a sandy texture. (You can also crush the cookies by hand by placing them in a zip lock back and crushing them with a rolling pin.)

3. In a large mixing bowl combine the cookie crumb mixture and melted butter. Stir with a large spoon until incorporated.

4. Add the cookie mixture to 9” pie plate. Use the back of your spoon to push cookies into the pan, creating an even and packed layer on the bottom and the sides of the plate.

5. Bake for 8 minutes at 350° and allow to cool.

PREPARE PUMPKIN PIE

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, eggs, evaporated milk (or cream), and melted butter. Whisk ingredients vigorously until smooth and silky

3. To the same bowl, add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice and flour, whisking until just combined after each addition.

4. Pour the prepared filling into the prepared pie crust, and smooth into an even layer.

5. Place the pie in the oven and bake for 15 minutes at 375°F.

6. Reduce the oven heat to 350°F and bake for an additional 25 minutes. (When done, the edges will be puffed and set, and the center will jiggle slightly. Each oven is different so continue to bake if needed.)

7. When done, remove from the oven and allow to cool at room temperature.

8. Pumpkin pie is a custard, so we recommend chilling the pie in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours to allow the custard to set.

9. To serve, remove the pie from refrigerator and for at least 30 minutes to reach room temperature. Add whipped cream and enjoy!

Find Mightylicious online and in retail outlets including Walmart (231 outlets nationwide), Whole Foods, Costco, King’s, Price Chopper, and more.

About Mightylicious Cookies

