Jordan Chancey and Sarah Whisnant Earn Numerous Real Estate Awards

Jointly they received the distinguished RE/MAX Chairmans Club Team Award and have individually received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award for outstanding performance during their careers. In addition, Whisnant has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Award for 2022. The awards recognize high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers.

Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 18-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial and land sales. He was named a Realtor to Watch Under 40 by the Realtor Association of Sarasota Manatee and its Young Professional Network (YPN). He is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission and president of the Palmetto Main Street Committee.

Whisnant has more than 20 years of local real estate experience, specializing in unique properties, including waterfront, acreage and historical properties. Since joining RE/MAX, she earned the Rising Star award and has continually been recognized as a top achiever within the company. Qualifying for the Five Star award for many years, she has just been named a Five Star Professional for 2024, an honor received by only 3 percent of professional real estate agents. She is a member of Leadership Manatee and serves on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Manatee County Agricultural Museum.

The Team is based in the companys Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue West, and serves clients in Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. They are recognized as experts in estate and probate property sales and provide professional staging and consultation at no fee to clients as part of their comprehensive marketing approach. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816. Whisnant may be reached at (941) 238-8624.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Childrens Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

###