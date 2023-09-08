FPT Industrial North America Announces New Distribution Partner For Puerto Rico And The Caribbean

RK Power provides energy solutions throughout the entire American continent. Among these solutions, the company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and commercialization of electric generators and automatic transfers for residential, commercial, and industrial use in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and America. Additionally, RK Power offers emergency electric supply services. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and founded in 2005, it is the only generator manufacturer in the Caribbean with two plants located in San Juan – Puerto Rico, and San Pedro De Macors – Dominican Republic. For these reasons and more, RK Power is an excellent partner to collaborate with FPT Industrial, as the brand strives to exceed its customers expectations by applying cutting-edge technology to meet specific energy requirements.

We are delighted and committed to having RK Power become part of the FPT Industrial family, said Mnica Ponce, Corporate Marketing Director of RK Power. With FPT Industrial’s complete line of industrial engines and our expertise in generator manufacturing, we see great growth potential in the markets we operate.

Ams Leiva, Business Developer, added: It is a significant investment we have made, as RK Powers policy has always been to establish long-term relationships with its strategic suppliers. From today onwards, we have FPT Industrial on board to develop many mutually beneficial businesses, allowing both of us to grow together, knowing that they will provide us with the best support and everything we need to make history together.

FPT Industrial manufactures over 600,000 engines globally each year. The Brands broad lineup of diesel engines stands out due to compact designs that offer flexibility with a wide range of options, and technological benefits such as DPF-free after-treatment systems, reduced fuel consumption, long maintenance intervals for reduced costs, and high performance guaranteed in all conditions. The Brands portfolio comprises power generation engines for both unregulated and regulated markets. For the North American market, FPT Industrial provides dedicated solutions with Tier 4 Final no-DPF technology (HI-eSCR system), while global applications are addressed with integrated HI-eSCR2 system compliant with the more stringent EU Stage V regulation and dual-certified for Tier 4 Final. Besides ensuring compliance with the emissions standards, this technology is the result of the Brands experience of more than 25 years in SCR solutions development FPT Industrial has already sold more than one million SCR units worldwide.

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.

