Great Buy Products Acquires Hemp Heaven Brand from Blue Cross Industries

Great Buy Products, a leading distributor in the personal care products industry, has announced its acquisition of the Hemp Heaven trademark and brand from Blue Cross Industries. This strategic acquisition, which took effect in May 2023, signifies a key step in Great Buy Products’ expansion and growth strategy.

Hemp Heaven has a proud heritage of being crafted and manufactured in Southern California, the same location where Great Buy Products’ main headquarters resides. This tradition will continue, ensuring the same high-quality production standards for which Hemp Heaven has been known.

Over the past three years, Great Buy Products has successfully served as the master distributor for Hemp Heaven, leading its distribution into five major mass retailers. The Hemp Heaven brand, known for its superior, enriched formula with hemp seed oil, has consistently outsold competitors in the same retailers.

“With this acquisition, we are now able to provide our customers an even broader range of skincare products, enhancing our offerings while maintaining the quality that has made Hemp Heaven a top-selling brand,” says Barry Marrone, a representative from Great Buy Products. “Our top-of-the-line formula for Hemp Body Lotion, combined with an expansion into new scents and categories of skincare, sets us apart in the market.”

In line with the acquisition, Great Buy Products is ramping up investments in marketing efforts, including an emphasis on digital content and social media. This will be accompanied by an active search for new retailers and channels to distribute the brand, as part of the company’s effort to bring Hemp Heaven to a broader audience.

Coinciding with the acquisition is the launch of a new website, www.hempheaven.org, which serves as a comprehensive platform showcasing the full range of Hemp Heaven products, including Hemp Body Lotion, Foot Cream, and Body Wash. The website will also highlight the myriad benefits of topical hemp seed oil, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to wellness and high-quality skincare products.

For inquiries about Great Buy Products, Hemp Heaven products, or potential retailer partnerships, please contact sales@greatbuyproducts.com. For support inquiries related to Hemp Heaven, please contact support@hempheaven.org.

About Great Buy Products

Great Buy Products is a leading distributor in the general merchandise industry, with headquarters in Southern California. With a commitment to quality, value, and customer service, the company prides itself on bringing exceptional products to a wide range of retailers in North and South America. Visit our website at www.greatbuyproducts.com to learn more.