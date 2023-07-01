Four Seasons Resort Lanai Named Best Luxury Hotel in the United States in Luxury Travel Advisor’s Awards of Excellence

Hawaii, Lanai, U.S.A. – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 30, 2023

Four Seasons Resort Lanaihas been named theBest Luxury Hotel in the USbyLuxury Travel Advisor, in their 2023 Awards of Excellence.

The Awards of Excellence recognize companies and individuals considered to be the elite suppliers in luxury travel. The winners were unveiled duringLuxury Travel Advisors10th ULTRA Summit.

Winners were determined exclusively by the readers ofLuxury Travel Advisor,who voted for nominees selected by an invitation-only advisory board made up of influential travel advisors who have graced the cover ofLuxury Travel Advisorover the past 18 years. Nominees represent hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines and professional services that excel at delivering memorable experiences, a hallmark of the luxury travel industry.

Luxury travellers are looking for extraordinary experiences. The winners of our Awards of Excellence program are the best of breed suppliers that offer sophisticated luxury to these consumers. We congratulate them on their superior service, says Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President and Head of Content, Questex Travel Group.

We are honoured to receive this recognition by Luxury Travel Advisorand its community of elite travel advisors, saysAvi Phookan, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Beyond our luxurious resorts, I believe the exceptional hospitality and the genuine desire of our staff to share our culture and land with all who visit Lanai make this an unforgettable experience.

The Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Four Seasons Resort Lanaifeatures 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience. Numerous restaurants including NOBU LANAI, spa and wellness experiences, beach and pool with spacious seating areas nestled among tropical gardens, luxury retail boutiques, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Manele Golf Course with ocean views on every hole, Tennis Garden and pickleball all ensuring an exceptional island adventure for guests.

Guests who want to discover the island for themselves can explore offers here. And with round-trip charter service from Honolulu on Lanai Air included in all bookings made by August 31 (arrivals by December 31, 2023), its the perfect escape for a seamless Hawaiian adventure. For more information, or to make a reservation, visit your travel professional or visit click here.