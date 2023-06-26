Aleksey Krylov Joining Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference

Tialma, a CFO consultancy to the life science companies, is sharing that its lead consultant Aleksey Krylov will join Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference, scheduled to take place on June 26, 2023.

Tialma chose this event because of its versatility, which enables networking opportunity to cancer treatment professionals. The event link can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/oncology-advanced-practice-forum-online-conference-tickets-607404722877

Aleksey Krylov, who has been instrumental in driving Tialma’s contributions to health care technology and services companies, will participate in the event and engage with the event’s participants virtually.

“I am delighted to be attending the Oncology Advanced Practice Forum,” said Aleksey Krylov. “This online event represents a great opportunity for Tialma to connect with practitioners in the field.”

Tialma invites all attendees to visit Aleksey Krylov at the Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference to learn more about how Tialma can support their organizations in achieving their strategic goals.

For media inquiries, please contact: Aleksey Krylov at aleksey@tialma.com.

About Tialma:

Tialma is a New York-based Financial Consulting Firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to healthcare companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients’ next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit www.tialma.com.