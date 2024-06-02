Windsor Capital Expands Its Florida Investment Banking Team

Tyranski, a C-level executive and visionary leader with over 15 years in the healthcare industry, has transitioned to M&A advisory with Windsor Capital. Tyranski’s extensive background, which includes board membership,k executive leadership, strategic acquisitions, and driving both organic and inorganic growth in various industries, positions him as an invaluable asset to the Windsor Capital team.

As Senior Advisory with Windsor Capital, Tyranski is responsible for pairing companies and principals, who share the same commitment to growth, customer satisfaction and employee development, with capital markets to meet owner or business needs.

Prior to his current role, Tyranski served as President & CEO of BioDerm growing revenue 750% in eight years while obtaining market leading margins. His visionary leadership and strategic acumen were underscored by the successful acquisition and integration of Wound Care Resources, Inc., a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) company specializing in wound care supplies and billing for VAD (heart disease mechanical implant) patients and the merger with Argentum Medical. Prior to BioDerm, as President AST Americas at UK-based Synergy Health (now Steris), Tyranski oversaw sales and operations of the contract medical device sterilization and lab segments. Within two years, his region successfully established two state-of-the-art electron beam facilities in the United States, significantly bolstering both capacity and geographic reach. At Jabil, a fortune 150 manufacturing services company, Tyranski last held the role of Senior Business Unit Director (Healthcare). There, he spearheaded the inception of Jabil’s single-use medical devices division, ultimately leading to the transformative acquisition of Nypro, Inc. During his tenure, Tyranski oversaw strategic medical device disposable expansion initiatives across key international markets, including Shenzhen, China, and Penang Malaysia.

Windsor Capital, LLC is a full-service investment banking firm offering a wide range of advisory services including sell side/succession transitional advisory, buy side advisory and corporate advisory. Windsor Capital’s team of professionals have a combined 200+ years of M&A experience.