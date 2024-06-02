Hong Kong – SCST warmly welcomes representatives of Mainland tourism industry and media to visit Hong Kong

SCST warmly welcomes representatives of Mainland tourism industry and media to visit Hong Kong (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



With the expansion of the Individual Visit Scheme to cover eight more Mainland cities, namely Taiyuan, Hohhot, Harbin, Lhasa, Lanzhou, Xining, Yinchuan and Urumqi, on May 27, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, this morning (June 2) visited the visitor centres of the Hong Kong Tourism Board located at the Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point and Hong Kong International Airport to welcome representatives of tourism industry and media from the eight cities. He presented them with souvenirs to showcase Hong Kong’s warm welcome and hospitality.



“We have arranged representatives of tourism industry and media from the eight cities to come to Hong Kong today to experience the tourism characteristic of ‘Tourism is everywhere in Hong Kong’ firsthand and the unique appeal of Hong Kong as a metropolis where East meets West. We hope that our friends from the eight cities can experience the extraordinary charm of Hong Kong as an international metropolis and a culinary capital through this exchange. The Government will work with the trade continuously to provide visitors with diversified travel experience and high-quality service, so as to make visitors from different cities to feel at home in Hong Kong,” Mr Yeung said.



“A total of around 40 trade representatives will have a full five-day four-night itinerary in Hong Kong. They will visit various tourist attractions in Hong Kong, including the Central Market, Tai Kwun, Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+, etc., for an in-depth exploration of Hong Kong. We hope that they would bring this fruitful and high-quality travel experience back to the eight cities for sharing with and promoting amongst the local residents. This will enhance the two-way tourism exchange between the eight cities and Hong Kong,” he added.