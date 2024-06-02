Welcome to the Best Brains Family

Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Greenfield Park. The center is preparing to open on June 14th weekend. Owner Venkata Manugolu has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Greenfield Park, QC area.

Venkata wants to promote education and help kids to excel in their academics, he saw a lot of kids miss out on the basic understanding of early concepts in math and English which he believes affects the kid’s education in higher grades.

The center provides ample space to host a variety of programs for students and serves as a community hub for families focused on education. In-person classes are available on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, “Our new locations all feature our Coding program.” She adds, “Offering Coding classes from day one at our newest centers generates significant interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which is exactly what our program is designed to do.” Another distinctive feature of Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both enjoyable and engaging, utilizing the right side of the brain to strengthen students’ overall cognitive abilities.

Venkata had a bad start in education, and he did not want any other kid to experience the same, he believes that education is a fundamental right, it is only way to create a sustainable and stable society.

For insights into how Best Brains Greenfield Park can enhance your child’s academic performance, reach out at (514) 239-4999 or email [email protected]