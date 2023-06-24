Hong Kong – CJ expresses sorrow over passing of Former CJ Sir Yang Ti-liang

CJ expresses sorrow over passing of Former CJ Sir Yang Ti-liang ***************************************************************



The Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, today (June 24) expressed deep sadness over the passing of Former Chief Justice Sir Yang Ti-liang.



“Sir TL served as the Chief Justice from 1988 to 1996. He was the first Chinese to hold the most senior post in the Judiciary. He made tremendous contributions to upholding the rule of law and judicial independence in Hong Kong. A great jurist of his time, he led the Judiciary with dedication and vision, particularly in its localisation in preparation for Hong Kong’s return to the motherland,” Chief Justice Cheung said.



Sir TL was born in Shanghai in 1929. He was called to the English Bar at Gray’s Inn in 1954, and was appointed a Magistrate in Hong Kong in 1956. He was made a District Judge in 1968 and appointed a Judge of the High Court in 1975. He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1980 and served as Chief Justice from 1988 to 1996. He was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 1999 for his distinguished public service and his outstanding contributions to the development of law and order and higher education in Hong Kong.



“Sir TL’s legacy as head of the Judiciary is rich and substantial, and he will be remembered with great respect and affection. On behalf of the Judiciary, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family,” Chief Justice Cheung said.