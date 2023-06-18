Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students

Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., awarded scholarships totaling $10,000 at the annual Collingswood High School Academic Awards event on May 25, 2023. A former student and resident of Collingswood, New Jersey, Brian started the scholarship program in 2000 and has contributed $460,000 in scholarships to date. The scholarship program is named in honor of his parents, George and Joan McIntyre, both of whom were actively involved with local charities and educational programs.

The 2023 scholarship recipients are Bastion Pizzutillo and Chloe Wright.

“Participating in this milestone event each year is truly an honor for us. We extend our warmest wishes to our esteemed scholarship recipients and the entire graduating class, as they embark on their journey towards fulfilling their career aspirations,” stated Brian McIntyre.

Since its inception in 2000, the McIntyre Scholarship Foundation has made a significant impact by providing support to more than 90 graduating seniors in their pursuit of academic and professional goals. Over the years, the foundation has placed particular emphasis on science and technology disciplines, including medical and healthcare fields.

Mr. McIntyre added, “We’ve been able to keep in touch with a number of previous scholarship recipients and their families. It’s inspiring to hear the students were able to achieve some, if not all, of their career goals.”

About Brian J. McIntyre

Mr. McIntyre, of Ellicott City, Maryland has started a number of non-profit organizations and successful businesses including WorkStrategy Inc., an HR technology firm located in Columbia, MD, Project VisionShare, a non-profit organization created to help Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and the Entrepreneurial Center at Howard Community College in Columbia, MD.

About George F. and Joan D. McIntyre Scholarship Foundation

Details about the George F. and Joan D. McIntyre Scholarship Foundation, visit the WorkStrategy Community page.

Media Contact:

Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020 or laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com