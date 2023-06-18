Oviedo Olive Oil Introduces Gastronomic Delight with an Array of Exquisite Products

OVIEDO, Fla. – June 16, 2023 – PRLog — Oviedo Olive Oil, a premier purveyor of fine culinary products, is delighted to announce its opening at the Oviedo Mall, located at 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, Florida. Owned by Karie Herring and Chad Herring, Oviedo Olive Oil is set to redefine the local food scene by offering an impressive selection of high-quality California Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Partnering with a woman-owned, family-owned, farm and business that supplies an innovative line of handcrafted farm-to-table products to Oviedo Olive Oil. Their line includes Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil, their signature mono-varietal olive oil. Known for a mild intensity in its flavor with a distinct fruit fragrance, this Spanish based olive is the basis for their infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil flavors. Additional product line includes: aceto balsamico balsamic vinegar, infused from local produce, multi-puprpose dipping sauces, gourmet jams and mustard, artisanal salts and seasonings, and locally sourced, raw honey from Oviedo’s own Black Hammock Bee Farms.

At Oviedo Olive Oil, discerning food enthusiasts will discover an unparalleled range of culinary treasures, each carefully curated to elevate their cooking experience. The star of the show is the exceptional California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, known for its unparalleled flavor and health benefits. With a commitment to excellence, Oviedo Olive Oil ensures that their olive oil is of the highest quality available on the market. The olives and fruit is grown within a 30 mile radius from the Sutter Buttes, a Sacramento Valley volcanic formation created 300 million years ago. This area is known for its abundance of fruit orchards which directly influences the flavor of oils.

To add a touch of creativity to your dishes, Oviedo Olive Oil presents a captivating selection of artisanal products. These selections introduce a myriad of flavors that will tantalize the taste buds and transform any recipe into a culinary masterpiece.

To further enhance the gourmet experience, Oviedo Olive Oil invites customers to explore their delightful charcuterie boards, boxes, grazing tables and various accessories. From savory to sweet, fun and functional, the collection at Oviedo Olive Oil has something to suit every palate.

Karie Herring, the proud owner of Oviedo Olive Oil, expressed her excitement about the grand opening, saying, “We are thrilled to bring a new taste to Oviedo. At Oviedo Olive Oil, we are committed to providing our customers with the finest quality products, sourced from family owned farms and businesses who share our passion for excellence. We look forward to serving our community and introducing them to the exceptional flavors and culinary possibilities that our carefully selected range offers.”

Oviedo Olive Oil invites residents and visitors of Central Florida to indulge their senses and embark on a culinary journey like no other. Visit their location at the Oviedo Mall and explore the world of flavors that awaits. For more information, please visit www.oviedooliveoil.com.

About Oviedo Olive Oil: Oviedo Olive Oil was founded in 2021 in Oviedo, Florida by Karie Herring and Chad Herring. Started by the passion for clean, quality food ingredients, Oviedo Olive Oil offers a wide selection of true farm-to-table products, a

commitment to excellence and a passion for exquisite flavors. Oviedo Olive Oil is dedicated to providing customers with exceptional products that elevate their culinary experiences.