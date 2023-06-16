KIDS FIRST! Film Festival Announces 2023 Films

KIDS FIRST! Film Festival announces162 films accepted for its 2023 festival in Santa Fe November 17-19 and in collaboration with 30 other venues beginning August 1, 2023.

The Coalition for Quality Children’s Media (CQCM) is pleased to announce the films that have been accepted for its 2023 KIDS FIRST! Film Festivals. KIDS FIRST! partners with more than 30 venues nationwide and screenings will take place between August 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024, both in person and virtually. A hybrid festival will be presented in Santa Fe, NM November 17 through 19.

The KIDS FIRST! Film Festival showcases films, television shows, and digital media that are entertaining, educational and inspiring. This year’s festival will feature a wide variety of films, including animated films, live-action films, documentaries, and short films. The films will be screened for children ages 2 through 18, plus youthful adults. We are pleased to offer 162 films from 35 countries, including the USA, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Slovenia, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom. A complete list of all accepted films can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/yt2etkst

A panel of judges made up of children, parents, and educators watched and selected the films for the festival. The Santa Fe KIDS FIRST! Film Festival will announce winners at a ceremony on November 19. Additionally, each KIDS FIRST! venue partner will announce winners at their festival. The KIDS FIRST! Film Festival is a great opportunity for children to see quality children’s media and to learn about the filmmaking process. The festival is also a great opportunity for filmmakers to get their work seen by a wider audience.

About KIDS FIRST! / Coalition for Quality Children’s Media

The KIDS FIRST! Film Festival is a project of the Coalition for Quality Children’s Media (CQCM), a national, nonprofit organization that promotes quality children’s media. The CQCM was founded in 1991 by a group of parents, educators, and filmmakers who were concerned about the lack of quality children’s media available. The CQCM’s mission is to teach children critical viewing skills and to increase the visibility and availability of quality children’s media. The CQCM accomplishes this mission through a variety of programs, including:

● KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

● KIDS FIRST! Film Critics

● KIDS FIRST! Coming Attractions podcast

● KIDS FIRST! website