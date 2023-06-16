Adena Ajayi Is Engaging More Eras with Her Newest Release of ‘Aura’

New York City, New York Jun 16, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – The multi-talented artist and prolific singer Adena Ajayi has brought a new wave to the music industry with her versatile and genre-bending musical creations and her debut song has already extended her reach. ‘Aura’ is the first single of the artist that has instantly caught the attention of the listeners with its vibrant and sprightly musical beats, composition, and impressive vocals. The groovy and hooky music has helped the artist extend her audience pool and reach her true potential. The track also brings out the authentic essence of Afrobeats and combines it with the pop genre so beautifully that it deserves recognition.

The American Afrobeat singer has started her career as an independent artist who is known for the bright and positive energy that she brings to any room she enters and that is what she brings to the music as well. This rising star is emerging into her lane where she is making original Afrobeat music. The artist has never been shy to experiment which is why her musical piece has a blending of Afrobeat and R&B and pop music. The listeners have been particularly overjoyed about the enchanting composition that ‘Aura’ brings along with its lyrics that are well-written and expressive. The vocals of Adena Ajayi added an extra layer of intimacy and enthralment that is truly bewitching to hear.

The track was produced by Drop and was written by the singer herself, showcasing her ability to story tell and express emotions in just a few words. The musical piece is available on Spotify and Apple Music. You can follow the artist on Facebook, and Instagram.

Visit to hear this song ‘Aura’ by Adena Ajayi:

https://open.spotify.com/track/0wrBu45qdTE8H5rAptoZwI

Media Contact