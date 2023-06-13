Semantic Web Company and TetraScience Partner to Accelerate Scientific Data Analysis and Improve Outcomes

“We’re proud to partner with an industry leader in semantic AI which helps companies uncover hidden insights in their scientific data and drive efficiencies in product development and delivery,” said Alan Millar, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. “By leveraging our expertise in data engineering and their advanced semantic middleware, our joint customers will enjoy a revolutionary approach to tackling challenges related to unstructured data, language ambiguity, and data silos.”

The PoolParty Semantic Suite (https://poolparty.biz) – an advanced semantic middleware platform – fuses knowledge graphs, natural language processing, and machine learning to enrich enterprise data, thus enabling customers to extract more value. The Suite automates many steps of data analysis, text mining, and knowledge discovery. It acts as a powerful glue between customer databases and applications so that customer knowledge models can continuously evolve in a stable, interconnected environment.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud (https://www.tetrascience.com/platform/tetra-data-cloud) centralizes experimental and analytical data from any source and engineers it into Tetra Data – a universally adoptable data format that is liquid, actionable, compliant, and can be used for advanced analytics such as AI/ML. By combining Tetra Data, which is FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable), with Semantic Web Company’s capabilities, customers can manage the complexity and volume of data required to obtain critical scientific and operational insights.

“We are delighted to partner with TetraScience so that, together, we can enable innovation through a combined, comprehensive solution for scientific data and knowledge management,” said Gordon Hayden, Semantic Web Company. “By combining the strengths of our two companies who prioritize scientific data as a business asset, we can deliver previously unachievable results.”

“Deriving insights from high-quality, engineered scientific data with advanced technologies such as Semantic Web Company’s solutions is now fundamental to accelerating and improving scientific outcomes. That’s why participation in the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) from partners such as Semantic Web Company is essential,” said Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO of TetraScience. “This combination exponentially maximizes the value of our customers’ scientific data and helps them more rapidly deliver life-altering therapies such as cell and gene therapies, advanced immunotherapies, combination therapies, and unprecedented breakthroughs.”