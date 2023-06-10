Press Release

Alera Group, which supports veterinary practices by offering employee benefits and insurance, takes a focused approach to employee benefits and insurance, offering comprehensive solutions designed specifically for veterinary professionals. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by those in the veterinary industry, Alera is committed to providing tailored benefits packages that prioritize the well-being and financial security of veterinary professionals.

Recognizing the crucial role that veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support staff play in the health and well-being of our beloved pets, Alera has developed an extensive suite of benefits and insurance options to meet their diverse needs. Its innovative platform combines cutting-edge technology with personalized support to simplify the process of accessing and managing these essential resources.

Alera’s employee benefits program includes a wide range of offerings, such as comprehensive health insurance plans, dental and vision coverage, disability insurance, and more. Additionally, Alera partners with leading insurance providers to ensure that veterinary professionals have access to competitive rates and robust coverage options.

“Alera Group’s Veterinary Division is dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals by providing them with the comprehensive benefits and insurance coverage they deserve,” said Cory Friedman, Managing Director at Alera Group. “We understand the unique challenges faced by those in the veterinary industry, and our mission is to alleviate some of that burden by offering customized solutions that protect their health, financial well-being, and peace of mind.”

The Alera Team’s commitment to the veterinary community extends beyond benefits and insurance. They are actively engaged in ongoing research and collaboration with industry partners to develop innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of veterinary professionals.

For more information about Alera and its unique employee benefits and insurance offerings, please visit https://aleravet.com/ or contact Cory Friedman at cory.friedman@aleragroup.com.

