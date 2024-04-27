Nintex Automation Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, announced today that it has attained FedRAMP® Authorized status at the Moderate security impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for Nintex Automation™ Cloud for Government. With FedRAMP authorization, Nintex now meets the stringent standards for cloud security set by the U.S. federal government. As such, this authorization opens new opportunities for Nintex to assist U.S. federal government agencies and contractors in automating manual processes and creating low-code applications for everyday tasks.

Project Hosts served as their Compliance as a Service (CaaS) provider to help Nintex achieve compliance for their cloud-based application. Project Hosts leveraged the GSS One FedRAMP Authorized Platform to meet the compliance standards for FedRAMP and coordinated the effort with the Department of Veteran Affairs.

With Nintex Automation Cloud for Government, government agencies and contractors can more securely transform their manual, paper-based, internal and citizen-facing processes to boost productivity and efficiency while minimizing errors and delays, meeting regulatory requirements, and enhancing constituent experience. Whether agencies need to automate processes for citizen services like FOIA requests, employee and contractor onboarding, risk and regulatory compliance, case management, or claims processing, FedRAMP authorization means Nintex meets the rigorous cloud security standard established by the US Federal Government and can securely connect with other FedRAMP-authorized systems.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of intelligent process automation.

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts helps independent software vendors (ISVs) achieve compliance for their cloud-based applications quickly, efficiently and economically. We provide a Platform as a Service (GSS One) which allows you to inherit security controls required to meet the compliance standards for HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 or 5. Learn more by visiting www.projecthosts.com.